Tina Fey just told Bowen Yang that he's 'too famous' to share his opinions and we're LAUGHING

Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey delivered some harsh advice about fame to current cast member Bowen Yang, joking that now that he’s working with “Ariana and SpongeBob,” he has to be more careful about what he says.

The 30 Rock creator appeared on a recent episode of Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, which he hosts with fellow comedian Matt Rogers, and dished on why being too honest as a celeb can be a bad thing.

On the “I don’t think so, honey” section of the podcast, where celebs give their piping hot takes, Fey dropped a truth bomb. “I don’t think so, honey: Bowen Yang giving his real opinions about movies on this podcast. I regret to inform you that you are too famous now, sir,” Fey started her mini-rant, The Wrap reports.

“What’s going to happen? You have a problem with Saltburn? Shhh! Quiet luxury,” she continued, referencing an earlier episode of Yang’s podcast where he talked about the Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan starring movie. “Keep it to yourself, because what you are going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?” She then highlighted that his newfound celebrity means he can’t run his mouth as much as he used to. “You hang out with Ariana and SpongeBob now, that is your life, OK?” Fey said to Yang who is starring in the upcoming Wicked movie alongside pop star Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater, who previously played SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway. She then pointed out that Rogers likely only has “about one year left” before he makes it big, too, and implored them to learn from her mistakes. “Yes, learn from my mistakes. Learn from Ayo, podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive. I don’t think so honey!” she said, referencing The Bear star Ayo Edebiri’s recent gig hosting SNL with musical guest Jennifer Lopez after comments she made slamming her singing resurfaced on TMZ. Yang posted a clip of Fey’s advice on Instagram, where Edebiri commented, “LEARN FROM ME.”