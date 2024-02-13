Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Tina Fey just told Bowen Yang that he's 'too famous' to share his opinions and we're LAUGHING

Tina Fey just told Bowen Yang that he's 'too famous' to share his opinions and we're LAUGHING

Tina Fey and Bowen Yang on the Las Culturistas podcast
iHeartRadio

Fey dropped some knowledge during the "I don't think so, honey" segment on the Las Culturistas podcast.

Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey delivered some harsh advice about fame to current cast member Bowen Yang, joking that now that he’s working with “Ariana and SpongeBob,” he has to be more careful about what he says.

The 30 Rock creator appeared on a recent episode of Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, which he hosts with fellow comedian Matt Rogers, and dished on why being too honest as a celeb can be a bad thing.

On the “I don’t think so, honey” section of the podcast, where celebs give their piping hot takes, Fey dropped a truth bomb. “I don’t think so, honey: Bowen Yang giving his real opinions about movies on this podcast. I regret to inform you that you are too famous now, sir,” Fey started her mini-rant, The Wrap reports.

“What’s going to happen? You have a problem with Saltburn? Shhh! Quiet luxury,” she continued, referencing an earlier episode of Yang’s podcast where he talked about the Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan starring movie. “Keep it to yourself, because what you are going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?”

She then highlighted that his newfound celebrity means he can’t run his mouth as much as he used to. “You hang out with Ariana and SpongeBob now, that is your life, OK?” Fey said to Yang who is starring in the upcoming Wicked movie alongside pop star Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater, who previously played SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway.

She then pointed out that Rogers likely only has “about one year left” before he makes it big, too, and implored them to learn from her mistakes.

“Yes, learn from my mistakes. Learn from Ayo, podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive. I don’t think so honey!” she said, referencing The Bear star Ayo Edebiri’s recent gig hosting SNL with musical guest Jennifer Lopez after comments she made slamming her singing resurfaced on TMZ.

Yang posted a clip of Fey’s advice on Instagram, where Edebiri commented, “LEARN FROM ME.”

Then Rogers asked how they could share their opinions on their podcast without destroying their careers. “It does become a thing where it’s like, ‘Oh, do you want to be people who keep it real and have their podcast forever, or do you want to be goddamn movie stars?’” she explained. “My trail of mistakes lives behind me like f–kin Jacob Marley’s train, like chains of shame.”

Sound advice from the funny lady!

CelebritiesEntertainment
bowen yangcelebsentertainmentlas culturistasmatt rogerssaturday night livecelebritiespodcastsnltina fey
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio