​Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, & Kim Petras are giving the gays all the music they need

This ain't Texas!
Shutterstock
2024 is gearing up to be a very exciting year for music.
So far, some of our favorite artists like Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Saweetie, and many more have dropped bangers that we've been listening to all winter.
With the Grammys and Super Bowl now in the past, queens of music like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Kim Petras are releasing songs that we have on repeat.
Scroll below to see all the songs that have us gagged so far this year.
Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
Without even performing at the Super Bowl, it was Beyoncé's night.
The icon surprised everyone when she starred in a Verizon commercial and said "okay, they ready! Drop the new music."
Well, that's exactly what she did and she officially kicked off her country era by releasing two singles: "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 Carriages."
Our minds our racing as to what kind of country bops are coming our way with this thrilling new era. Another year of new Beyoncé is a blessing for us all.
Dua Lipa - Training Season
Miss Dula Peep never disappoints!
After she slayed the opening performance at this year's Grammys, Dua Lipa dropped the music video for her new track "Training Season."
This song is her second single following her sleeper hit "Houdini," so both tracks are setting music lovers up for an exciting new pop record.
Fans have been waiting for a new era since her smash hit album Future Nostalgia, which dropped in 2020.
Kim Petras - Slut Pop Miami
Our favorite sinful diva Kim Petras has no problem showing skin and just getting downright nasty with her music.
Back in 2022, the Grammy winner dropped Slut Pop, which gave the gays timeless raunchy anthems like "Throat Goat," "Treat Me Like A Slut," "XXX," and many more.
Now, Petras literally gagged her fans by announcing a sequel to the sexy album by releasing Slut Pop Miami. With song titles like "Gag On It," "Rim Job," "Butt Slut," and "Whale Cock," you certainly get the idea of what she's doing.
After all, 2024 is 202... whore!
The Chainsmokers - Summertime Friends
For all my festival girlies, this year is gearing up to be unforgettable thanks to our friends at Insomniac Events.
Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 is coming up next month and ravers everywhere are literally counting down the days.
With headliners including The Chainsmokers, Alesso, R3HAB, Benny Benassi, Kyle Walker, Dillon Francis, and more... spring is kicking off in the best possible way at Nos Events Center.
So much is coming and we've already been fed quite a bit, so 2024 really could be THAT girl for music.