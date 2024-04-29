Gleb Savchenko bares all as 'Chippendales' celebrity host

Vacation in Las Vegas, anyone?

Gleb Savchenko is the latest star to become a celebrity host of the insanely sexy show Chippendales and let's just say... he's leaving little to the imagination.

Not only is he easy on the eyes, but the dancer has proven to be a fierce LGBTQ+ ally, so everyone is welcome to Sin City to see the pro show some skin.

With Savchenko's debut in Chippendales serving as huge success, it was a no brainer that the hunk would be this week's Man Crush Monday.

Fans of Dancing With the Stars have seen Savchenko completely dominate the dance floor, but he's ready to show a spicier side in Vegas.

"Listen, this show has been sexy without me. I'm just coming in and diving into the sexy part of it and becoming that sexy part. I have a lot of sexy numbers in there as well, so I love all the sexy dances," Savchenko tells PRIDE.

Anyone who's seen Chippendales in Vegas knows how wild things can get throughout the night, but Savchenko is encouraging everyone to let loose and enjoy all of the spicy content the show has to offer.

"I want [people] to go crazy. I want them to go to the bar, get a couple of shots, and just go wild. The more they scream, the more we take off!"

Fans can see Savchenko in Chippendales now through early May. To see the full interview, check out the video below.