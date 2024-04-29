Scroll To Top
Gleb Savchenko bares all as Chippendales celebrity host

Gleb Savchenko bares all as 'Chippendales' celebrity host

Gleb Savchenko Chippendales Las Vegas DWTS
Denise Truscello

The Dancing With the Stars pro is showing his sexy side in Sin City and earns his spot as this week's Man Crush Monday!

rickycornish

Vacation in Las Vegas, anyone?

Gleb Savchenko is the latest star to become a celebrity host of the insanely sexy show Chippendales and let's just say... he's leaving little to the imagination.

Not only is he easy on the eyes, but the dancer has proven to be a fierce LGBTQ+ ally, so everyone is welcome to Sin City to see the pro show some skin.

With Savchenko's debut in Chippendales serving as huge success, it was a no brainer that the hunk would be this week's Man Crush Monday.

Fans of Dancing With the Stars have seen Savchenko completely dominate the dance floor, but he's ready to show a spicier side in Vegas.

"Listen, this show has been sexy without me. I'm just coming in and diving into the sexy part of it and becoming that sexy part. I have a lot of sexy numbers in there as well, so I love all the sexy dances," Savchenko tells PRIDE.

Anyone who's seen Chippendales in Vegas knows how wild things can get throughout the night, but Savchenko is encouraging everyone to let loose and enjoy all of the spicy content the show has to offer.

"I want [people] to go crazy. I want them to go to the bar, get a couple of shots, and just go wild. The more they scream, the more we take off!"

Fans can see Savchenko in Chippendales now through early May. To see the full interview, check out the video below.

Gleb Savchenko Bares All as 'Chippendales' Celebrity Hostyoutu.be

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

