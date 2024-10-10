Scroll To Top
Interviews

Jessie Godderz is stripping down & rocking tiny Speedos on 'House of Villains'

The Big Brother alum is leaving little to the imagination.

rickycornish

Mr. PEC-Tacular is looking better than ever!

Jessie Godderz is considered Big Brother royalty as he's competed on two seasons of the popular show and returned for a slew of hilarious appearances throughout the years.

Besides hosting competitions and rocking his sexy physique on the hit CBS program, Godderz is now ready to return to his contestant roots by joining the all-star cast on the second season of House of Villains.

"If there was one platform that Mr. PEC-Tacular could thrive in, it's the House of Villains. Do I flex my pecs? Absolutely. Do I flex my biceps? Duh! Everybody has a schtick. Everybody's on there for a role and I understand the assignment. I'm not going to not give the people what they want," Godderz tells PRIDE.

Godderz is happy to flaunt his sexy body for the cameras all the way to the end of the season, where he's hoping his physical and mental strengths will help him secure the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.

"Do I look great? Yeah. Do I have confidence? Duh. I graduated with 54 people in my senior class and it's about time to show them what some small town kid from Rudd, Iowa can really do. I've not aged a day and I have not wavered from my schtick the entire time! Just that in and of itself is commendable. You have to applaud my efforts."

House of Villains airs Thursday nights on E! To see the full interview with Jessie Godderz, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

