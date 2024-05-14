Kristin Chenoweth defends the LGBTQ+ community: 'God loves us all the same'

No wonder Kristin Chenoweth is so.... popular.

The Tony winner and gifted performer is using her voice to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

As one of the performers at the 27th annual Power of Love gala last week in Las Vegas, Chenoweth stopped on the red carpet to sing her praises toward the queer family.

"I'm just a lover of people and I love people who love each other. I don't think it matters if it's two men or two women or whatever. God loves us all the same! That's all I know," Chenoweth tells PRIDE.

Her support couldn't come at a better time as the hype for the upcoming Wicked movie gets stronger and stronger.

By starring as Glinda in the original production, Chenoweth has recently reunited with Stephen Schwartz (Wicked's composer) on a new show that's currently gearing up for a Broadway debut.

"We're doing our pre-Broadway run of a show called The Queen of Versailles [and] we open on Broadway in the spring. I play Jackie Siegel. There was a documentary in 2007 of the same name, so if you're bored, check it out!"

Fans can learn more about The Queen of Versailles by visiting the website here.

To see the full interview with Kristin Chenoweth, check out the video below.