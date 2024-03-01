Guerdy Abraira is ready to lock lips with Julia Lemigova on 'RHOM'

The Real Housewives of Miami always keep things steamy.

Guerdy Abraira is sounding off on the remaining episodes from the season six reunion and it looks like there will be no shortage of drama, kissing, and wild moments.

In the first episode of the three-part reunion, Julia Lemigova locks lips with Kiki Barth as Larsa Pippen and Alexia Nepola get into a war of words on who's a better friend.

All season, Lemigova had no problem kissing all of her co-stars... but Abraira is yet to receive a smooch from her fellow Housewife.

"You cannot make this up! We like to kiss and tell. I'm teasing her. Me and Nicole are the only two she hasn't kissed yet. You have to work hard for this! She's craving probably for it. You never know," Abraira tells PRIDE.

Even though plenty of kissing is happening at the RHOM reunion, there's a ton of conflict rising to the surface as well.

Abraira and Pippen go head-to-head during the next couple of episodes as they battle over Pippen's actions while Abraira went through her cancer battle.

"At my lowest point of my life, to see some of my friends literally attack me was unbelievable. It was unbelievable to watch that back. These individuals are not sorry! The reunion is a lot. Some things are not okay."

The drama may be at an all-time high, but thankfully Abraira is doing so well in her personal life as she successfully beat her breast cancer and she's now sharing her story to help others.

"Literally, the last day of filming was my first day of chemo. I feel like everything was meant to be. It's a miracle that it all happened in the way it did."

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Guerdy Abraira, check out the video below.