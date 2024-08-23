Scroll To Top
Interviews

Troy Iwata spills the tea on Grindr crashing at the Republican National Convention

Troy Iwata spills the tea on Grindr crashing at the Republican National Convention

Troy Iwata spills the tea on Grindr crashing at the Republican National Convention

The 'Super Bowl' of Grindr activity is just as crazy as we thought.

rickycornish

DL. Send face pic.

The 2024 election has taken everyone on quite a rollercoaster ride. From 'brat summer' taking over Kamala Harris' campaign to Grindr hookups hitting record numbers at the Republican National Convention, this election has truly been more chaotic than any year prior.

Troy Iwata is covering all of the political news as one of the hilarious personalities on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. "It's been very exciting! I'm still in my first year at The Daily Show. The fact that I joined on an election year is a little insane," Iwata tells PRIDE.

Iwata covered the RNC from the comfort of home this year, but quickly confirmed all of the mayhem that was reported as DL men flooded Grindr at the conservative event.

"They said Grindr crashed, but when is Grindr not crashing? That's the real question. When are there not blank profiles on Grindr? Just crop up a little bit! It's 2024. We don't care who's on there."

As an LGBTQ+ reporter who's actively covering all of the political chaos this year, Iwata is begging all Americans to register to vote and make their voices heard.

"In a political world, I would like more people to vote than in the past. The amount of people who don't vote is shocking."

The Daily Show airs nightly on Comedy Central. To see the full interview with Troy Iwata, check out the video at the top.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewspoliticalTVVideoViralPoliticsComedyEntertainmentLGBTQ+SexCelebrities
celebritiescomedyelectionelection 2024entertainmentgrindrpoliticsrepublican partyrncrnc 2024the daily showvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio