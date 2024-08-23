Troy Iwata spills the tea on Grindr crashing at the Republican National Convention

DL. Send face pic.

The 2024 election has taken everyone on quite a rollercoaster ride. From 'brat summer' taking over Kamala Harris' campaign to Grindr hookups hitting record numbers at the Republican National Convention, this election has truly been more chaotic than any year prior.

Troy Iwata is covering all of the political news as one of the hilarious personalities on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. "It's been very exciting! I'm still in my first year at The Daily Show. The fact that I joined on an election year is a little insane," Iwata tells PRIDE.

Iwata covered the RNC from the comfort of home this year, but quickly confirmed all of the mayhem that was reported as DL men flooded Grindr at the conservative event.

"They said Grindr crashed, but when is Grindr not crashing? That's the real question. When are there not blank profiles on Grindr? Just crop up a little bit! It's 2024. We don't care who's on there."

As an LGBTQ+ reporter who's actively covering all of the political chaos this year, Iwata is begging all Americans to register to vote and make their voices heard.

"In a political world, I would like more people to vote than in the past. The amount of people who don't vote is shocking."

The Daily Show airs nightly on Comedy Central. To see the full interview with Troy Iwata, check out the video at the top.