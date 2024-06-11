Monica McNutt DEBUNKS Caitlin Clark vs. the WNBA narrative on 'The Daily Show'

"the prevailing narrative that has been created ... that it’s the league versus Caitlin Clark ... is just absolutely false," McNutt said on The Daily Show.

After her viral moment checking Stephen A. Smith last week of First Take for his out-of-touch take on the WNBA, Monica McNutt joined Jon Stewart last night on The Daily Show to discuss her frustration with the new wave of WNBA coverage focused on Caitlin Clark. And it's a conversation that is long overdue. “The conversation, Jon, it started about this foul over the weekend,” said McNutt. “Chennedy Carter for the Chicago Sky fouled Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. And I’m not gonna lie to you Jon, if I take you through my day that morning. I get the call, or the text rather. And I’m like, ‘Are we really leading sports with this?’. Are we really leading sports with a foul? In sports? Alright, fine, let’s just do it." This statement led to the much-needed dialogue between Stewart and McNutt, who discussed the new wave of fans and an expectation to coddle the WNBA's supposed new asset, Caitlin Clark, and gawk at the league's physicality. "Competition should be watered down to protect the asset," McNutt pondered on The Daily Show.

Stewart then asked McNutt about the underlying dynamics of the big Caitlin Clark debate and the deeper conversation of race, class, and gender that "underlines society in many ways." "Race, culture, and gender are things that the women of the WNBA have never shied away from," she said, referring to the Atlanta Dream's impact on the 2020 runoff election in Georgia that landed the state's first Black senator in office. The ESPN sports analyst continued by stating, "If we have a conversation about the societal totem pole ... Black women, a large representation of queer women, like these are all things that sit at intersectional identities that we just opened [The Daily Show] talking about valuing these things, right? And so there are all these isms that have made the WNBA beautiful for 28 years, including this season ... if we for a second can take all that out, you really want to tell women how to compete and you just got here?" Related: The Tip Off: A beginner's guide to the WNBA