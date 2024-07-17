Scroll To Top
The Republican National Convention is the 'Super Bowl' of faceless Grindr hookups — SHOCKER!

RNC Grindr Super Bowl
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @fernbirg/X

The RNC once again delivers an uptick of faceless Grindr profiles

@andrewjstillman

If you use Grindr these days — and honestly, who doesn’t —, the Republican National Convention (RNC) has once again proven a prime spot to find your next (faceless) hookup.

On the first night of the convention, July 15, The Halfway Post sent out a tweet that said, “BREAKING: An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.’”

Though the account posts "halfway true comedy and satire" and there's no other confirmation of this quote or who said it, the tweet still prompted a couple of people to respond with various screenshots or videos showing their experiences at the RNC with Grindr as proof of the selection. The age ranges and interests vary, but all of the profiles shown are faceless.

First of all, this is hilarious, but second of all, we can’t say we’re surprised at all. This isn't the first time the Grindr's had an uptick at the RNC. They've been collecting data on this for years. People have even commented on this for months leading up to the big event.

There are a number of out-and-proud Republicans, even if they go by George Santos, but even they know it’s better to hide when you’re in a room full of them — because it’s likely all the closeted ones are there with their wives.

That’s speculation, of course, but the 26-year-old DL Military guy who’s “Taken. Here for a week. Looking to see what I’m missing” with a “size 13 if it matters” is probably there with someone he doesn’t want to know he’s gay.

While this is humorous on the one hand, it’s actually a little revolting and infuriating on the other. This is the party of "Don't Say Gay," is notoriously against same-sex marriage, and they also have Project 2025 in the works that makes it seem like being queer will legally “cease to exist.”

Since there are so many gay Republicans, and perhaps a number of them within Congress or other governmental branches, the attacks continue to come from a perspective of internal shame because these people don’t feel comfortable in their own skin.

Perhaps if they started changing the rhetoric they’d feel a little more comfortable, but I digress. With two days left of the RNC, there’s plenty of time for these men to get it on, and we almost feel bad for hoping there’s a leak involved along the way.

In the meantime, scroll through for some of our favorite reactions and responses to the news that have us laughing through the rage!

Politics
gay datinggay dating appgrindr experiencegrindr super bowlproject 2025republican national conventionrepublicansrncsuper bowlgrindr
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio