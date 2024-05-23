Scroll To Top
Interviews

Vanessa Hudgens talks a potential music return & why she's leaving High School Musical behind

Vanessa Hudgens teases a potential music return & reveals why she's leaving 'High School Musical' behind

Vanessa Hudgens The Masked Singer High School Musical
Michael Becker / FOX

The beloved singer and actress is the latest celeb to win The Masked Singer.

rickycornish

She's gotta go her own way.

Vanessa Hudgens became a pop culture phenomenon at just 18 years old when she starred as Gabriella Montez in the massively popular High School Musical movies in the 2000s.

Since then, the actress has played plenty of memorable roles in a slew of hit projects including Spring Breakers, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Grease Live!, and so many more.

Her latest achievement is in reality TV as she just won the eleventh season of The Masked Singer. Plus, Hudgens is currently pregnant with her first child.

"It's really beautiful. It's always really important to give gratitude where gratitude is due and there's a lot of places that it's due in my life, so I feel very blessed," Hudgens tells PRIDE.

Vanessa Hudgens Talks a Potential Music Return & Why She's Leaving 'High School Musical' Behindyoutu.be

For over 20 years, Hudgens has performed for audiences of all ages in very dynamic roles that have helped shape her into the star she is today.

"I've been grinding a really long time, but I just think of myself as little old me. I'm just another girl. I'm proud of myself and my journey, but I'm just another person and there's a lot of people in the world."

Even though she had her breakthrough during her Disney days, the star is beyond past her time on High School Musical and is ready to leave it behind.

"I feel bad, because I feel like everyone's else experience is so different to my experience. To everyone else, it's nostalgic and a moment in time. To me, it was work and these songs are songs that I had to sing over and over and over and over and over again. I never want to hear these, but now that I've had a little space from it, I can look back it with a little more affection."

The Masked Singer served as a return to Hudgens' musical roots, but fans shouldn't expect new music anytime soon.

"I think life is about priorities and that's just not on my priority list right now, but maybe one day it will be. Who knows? It's just something that I love doing and something that's nice to know that I have in my back pocket."

Now that fans have seen Hudgens grace their screens once again, it may be time to check out some of her iconic movies. To see Hudgens' favorite films, watch the video below.

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her All-Time Favorite Movie Rolesyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
disneyhigh school musicalnostalgiacelebritiesentertainmentmusicreality competitionreality tvtelevisionthe masked singertvinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio