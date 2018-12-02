7 Reasons to Always Message First on Tinder

LGBTQ folks, by nature, are strong, charismatic, and resilient people. (Duh!) But despite our magical abilities, we can be shy sometimes. So when we match with a romantic or sexual interest on Tinder, some of us may be hesitant to make the first move. But from displaying confidence to sheer effectiveness, there are a ton of benefits when it comes to messaging someone first. Take it from someone who used to wait, but now makes the first move!
So what are you waiting for?! Here are seven reasons to always message first on Tinder!
Confidence is so hot. It's different from being cocky, but the ability to back it up gives confident queers such a je ne sais quoi. And messaging first on Tinder definitely demonstrates confidence. Going first can be scary for everyone, but if you go ahead and own that task, you're already presenting yourself as a confident partner who is capable of engaging conversation! (You know, as long as your first message is more substantial than a "hey...")
Making the first move can be good manners. Speaking as a submissive and a femme, I do appreciate it when someone makes the first move. However, I have adapted this power and now use it on others. Messaging first with good manners works especially well on anyone who also dates straight dudes (as they have truly set the bar at an all-time low).
Many of us are very fabulous and have a ton of great obligations that keep us busy. There's work and ambition to attend to, friendships to maintain, pets to be cared for, and gym sessions to be met. Finding time to go on a date is hard enough, why waste even more of your valuable time by waiting around for your matches to make the first move?
Speaking as a queer woman who was brought up to be more passive than I would have liked, messaging someone first reminds me that I am not restrained by outdated notions, such as that a woman should wait to be approached. I know we're all queer here, and forgive my use of the gender binary, but perhaps others have also felt that they're supposed to take a back seat in their dating life, waiting for someone else to come along and make a move. You can be the move. You are the move!
The squeaky wheel gets the oil. If you don't message, nothing happens. They may ask you out, or they could fall into that old stockpile of Tinder matches simply taking up space on their phone. The worst thing that happens by messaging first, and initiating a date, is that someone doesn't answer or says no. You can handle rejection! You're strong and aware enough!