7 Reasons to Always Message First on Tinder

LGBTQ folks, by nature, are strong, charismatic, and resilient people. (Duh!) But despite our magical abilities, we can be shy sometimes. So when we match with a romantic or sexual interest on Tinder, some of us may be hesitant to make the first move. But from displaying confidence to sheer effectiveness, there are a ton of benefits when it comes to messaging someone first. Take it from someone who used to wait, but now makes the first move!

So what are you waiting for?! Here are seven reasons to always message first on Tinder!