10 unique toys to spice up your queer sex life

If you're a routinely kinky queer person, sometimes it's hard to think outside of the box. Maybe you're the one your friends come to for sex toy recommendations, and now you don't know where to turn. We've all had our share of slumps.

If you're looking for something new, exciting, and erotic for the bedroom, look no further. These 10 sex toys and accessories are for people who may have been around the block a few times. Let's unlock your sexiest creative potential!



This curly, swirly vibrator shaped like a snail See on Instagram SVibe introduced the original Snail Vibe a few years ago, a toy that turned the traditional rabbit vibrator on its head. The designed combined internal penetration with constant, direct clitoral stimulation. Since the original launch, they've since introduced the Snail Vibe Curve (seen above) which also now has an open ended handle to make it easier to maneuver, as well as a Snail Gizi (a smaller version aimed at stimulating the g-spot) and the Snail Vibe Evo (an SVibe take on a vibrating sleeve). What might appear gimmicky at first glance is no joke. Highly recommend the Snail Vibe.



Better a bootf—cker than a bootlicker! See on Instagram Transform Leather Co. is queer owned and operated by Owyn, a self described "transsexual leather butch." His work is breathtaking. I've been obsessed with it for years. It's meticulous, deeply queer, and astoundingly unique — I've sent a link to Owyn's leather mask designed to fit over disposable respirator masks to no fewer than five people. No one is doing it like Transform Leather Co. If strapping is already a skill you could put on your resume in an ideal world, or you're a bottom with a length wishlist, Transform Leather Co. should be a household name. If the boot harness piques your fancy, I would also take a look at their hand and pup hoods.



It's not too late for Locktober See on Instagram Those who've experimented with chastity cages, like those participating in the yearly observance of Locktober, have described an experience that is borderline meditative. Use of a chastity cage opens the user up to all sorts of outside of the box erotic experiences, and many have said that the device often encourages a deeper connections to one's self and one's erotic experiences. If you've been on the fence about trying one out, there's no time like the present.

Or for a brat summer See on Instagram The brat nipple clamps are as sexy as they are campy. They're a complete serve. If you're looking for an easy costume for any Halloween play parties this year, "Brat and it's Nipple Clamps but Also Still Brat" is an instant costume contest winner. Sometimes less is more.

The NJOY Wand? More like the GOAT Wand See on Instagram If you have not already experienced the NJoy Pure Wand, it's a game changer. It's a LIFE changer. All at once, she is timeless AND she is the moment. No bells or whistles, no oscillations or vibrations, just one lustrous metal wand that gets the job done. The NJoy Pure Wand has a cult following for a reason. It's high quality stainless steel body is sleek and sexy, and it's heavy enough to be used as protection against a home invasion. It has two ends, one 1" in diameter and one 1.5" in diameter, both designed for g-spot or p-spot stimulation. NJoy offers other wands and plugs with more curves and ridges, but if you've been looking for the best prostate or g-spot stimulating toy, there's really no other like it.



If the Xenomorph has ever made you say "Hear me out..." See on Instagram If you also read this essay about T4T ovipositor play and have been thinking about it ever since, now's the perfect time to try it for yourself. Cannot stress this enough — this toy is NOT for anal play! These alien eggs are to be laid in the vagina only! But when used right, the girth, the suction cup ridges, and the alien eggs combine for a truly *out of this world* experience.

Heavy are the legs that take the strap See on Instagram The Saffron Thigh Sling is fantastic if you're looking for deep penetration, but you hate dealing with holding your legs up or having your partner do the same. And because you're holding your legs up with the tension caused by reclining, you can go for longer without the same fatigue or shaky legs after. Okay, your legs might be shaking, but not from muscle exertion. Add in a blindfold, and it also works great for receptive gloryhole roleplay. Another easy addition to the creative bottom wish list.



You want to guess the color of my underwear See on Instagram Lorals wear like regular underwear, but operate as a dental dam for cunnilingus and anilingus. It removes one of the biggest obstacles in use of dental dams, which is how cumbersome it can be to hold them in place for coverage while also getting maximum stimulation. I'd love to see a non-latex version soon, but cannot sing the praises of Lorals enough for being one of the top most innovative and sexiest safer sex products around. They're a great purchase for anyone who has any qualms about oral sex of any kind. A must have for any safer sex savvy person's utility belt.



The trans strokers to end all trans strokers See on Instagram The MorMe Prosthetics Stroker. Where to start. MorMe Prosthetics makes some of the best packers on the market for a fraction of what others cost. If you're looking to level up your packing but don't have a few hundred dollars to spare, this is the go to. They're high quality, with gorgeous texture and coloring. There's a true artistry to what they do. The MorMe Prosthetics Stroker, with or without the retractable foreskin sleeve, combines the craft of their packers with the sexual stimulation of a stroker. Another toy with a cult following, the reviews speak for themselves. MorMe Prosthetics is a game changer.

