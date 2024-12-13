Gay cruising app Sniffies report reveals surprising facts about who's been cruising this year

It's time to go cruising!

Sniffies has hit an all-time high in popularity for LGBTQ+ users looking to have all types of sex. In fact, the risqué website decided to release the surprising statistics that made 2024 a very horny year.

Let's dive right in. Cruising has become a favorite pastime for many people... even the straights! There was a 26% rise in straight users this year, so experimentation must be on everyone's minds these days.

Anonymous and discrete sexual encounters are also getting bigger... literally. Sniffies reports that the largest orgy or "pump and dump" had 339 attendees. Talk about stimulation!

Some other interesting analytics include edging as the most popular kink, New York City as the city with the most messages sent, and "vers" overpowering tops and bottoms as the most popular position.

If you're looking to try out Sniffies for yourself, then take a trip to Washington D.C., Los Angeles, or Houston as those three big cities have the most cruising opportunities available.

Don't fret if you're international though! Calgary, Madrid, and Melbourne are the fastest rising cities using the hookup app. As always, be safe and cautious of your surroundings if you decide to have some fun and experience cruising yourself.