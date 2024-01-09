15 types of rolepay every gay couple needs to try at least once
01/09/24
ZacharyZane_
Zachary Zane is a writer, YouTube influencer, and activist whose work focuses on (bi)sexuality, gender, dating, relationships, and identity politics. Check out his YouTube channel here.
Zachary Zane is a writer, YouTube influencer, and activist whose work focuses on (bi)sexuality, gender, dating, relationships, and identity politics. Check out his YouTube channel here.
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.
Shutterstock
There are a lot of people out there who think that roleplay isn’t for them. It seems too silly, cliche, or elaborate. Not true. I cannot emphasize how much fun it is. It’s exciting. It’s novel. It’s intimate. And it’s a simple trick to spice things up without going as far as becoming swingers or engaging in BDSM-type play. Roleplay makes you feel awkward yet comfortable and more vulnerable all at the same time. It’s something every couple needs to try at least once.
Let’s be real for a second. You probably know most roleplay scenarios from your favorite porn, but here’s a list of 15 that includes new ones you probably haven't heard of, and some old favorites. Enjoy!
Shutterstock
Yoga itself is already a pretty intimate form of physical fitness, so partner up and share a Happy Baby together. Perhaps bring some tantric breathwork and massage into the mix and you've got a fantasy waiting to happen.
Is one of you an artist? (If neither of you are, don’t worry, it can be even more fun this way.) Draw your partner nude and see where it takes you. Who know’s? It might be as hot from the infamous sex scene fromThe Titanic.
The key is flirting like you mean it. Like it’s the first time you've ever met. Everything depends on your confidence and charm.
Who’s your daddy? This also works well when there’s a large age gap.
Strip for one another. Wear something skimpy underneath your rip off pants and dance for your man. Nothing is hotter than the person you love giving you a little strip tease.
One of you definitely went to a Halloween party a few years ago dressed as a slutty French maid. Time to whip that costume out of the closet.
This one’s pretty fun. You have a whistle, and your partner dresses up in one of his gym outfits from middle school. (I know he has his gym shorts buried deep in a drawer.)
What’s that? You have a pain in your groin region, and it just won’t go away? Hm… maybe a message would help.
You can pretend to be inmates and do it in the showers when one of you drops the soap. Or, one of you can be the prison guard and the other, a prisoner. It’s another way to explore power/dominance/submission during sex in a playful and safe setting.
Is it getting hot in here? Might need to spray yourself off with his hose.
Soapy massage. Lube your partner up. Not only will he love it, but you get to touch your man all over.
Pretend not to know each other. Work out separately. Meet up in the sauna later after glancing lewdly at one another throughout your workout.
An oldie, but goodie. You’re gonna get a spanking if you keep talking back to your teacher like that…
Shutterstock
Brings both meanings of the word, "partner" together. And besides, there’s something incredibly arousing about a man in a cop uniform.
You were late to work again. Your TPS reports weren’t completed properly. You’re gonna have to do something drastic if you expect to keep your job.