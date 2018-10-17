Girl Talk Explores Polyamorous Relationships Between Queer Women

Erica Rose's new short film takes a look at polyamory, and the differences between romantic and physical connections.

A young woman delves into polyamory in Girl Talk, the new short film from writer-director Erica Rose and producer Chelsea Alison Moore.

In this beautifully shot clip, Kate (Kea Trevett) introduces her girlfriend Soleil (Alia Guidry) to queer producer Mia (Hannah Hodson), who is intrigued by the couple and is left alone with her thoughts as they leave to dance. After this interaction, the film follows Mia as she explores polyamory with the couple and learns about the difference between romantic and physical connection.

Girl Talk will premiere at this year's NewFest, New York City's annual LGBT Film Festival, as part of the "Three's Company" block on October 25 at 3:45pm and October 27 at 9:30pm at Cinépolis Chelsea.

