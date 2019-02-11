Taylor Swift Congratulated The Favourite on Its BAFTA Wins

Taylor Swift has great taste in film!

The singer-songwriter opted out of attending last night's Grammy Awards and instead, took a trip across the pond to attend the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' annual awards ceremony in support of her BF Joe Alwyn, who co-starred Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite.

"AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards!!! Bout to go give some high fives" Taylor captioned an Instragam post following the movie's 7 wins, the likes of which included Best British Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

Congratulations to #TheFavourite on its 7 #BAFTA Award wins including Best British Film, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Rachel Weisz, and Best Original Screenplay! pic.twitter.com/Tfiie1oxGo — The Favourite (@the_favourite) February 10, 2019

The Favourite follows the antics of English courtiers Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Masham (Emma Stone) as they vy for the affections and favor of Queen Anne of England (Olivia Colman). The movie is queer AF, and has been been a big contender at many awards shows this season—but it wasn't until last night's BAFTA Awards that it started taking home the trophies it so rightfully deserves!

