All We Wanna Do Is Scam Men With Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson

Before the trailer dropped today, we didn't even know a Anne Hathaway/Rebel Wilson buddy comedy was in the works, but now that the first look at MGM's The Hustle is already in our lives, we can't stop thinking about it!

In the movie, the Oscar winner and the Isn't It Romantic star team up to get revenge on the men from their pasts who've done them wrong by scamming them out of their riches. The Hustle had us at hello, and scamming shitty men sounds like the best thing ever! Now all I wanna know is why did it take so long for a movie like this to be made?? And are Anne and Rebel looking for a third scam queen to join their duo?? Because I'm all in!!

Watch the trailer for The Hustle in the video below! And catch it in theaters on May 10!