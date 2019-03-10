Captain Marvel Breaks Records Despite Embittered Troll Efforts

Sorry trolls, Captain Marvel is here and she's not going to be stopped by any man.

Despite angry men on the internet’s best attempts at making the female-led superhero movie bomb, Captain Marvel raked in somewhere around $455 million internationally on opening weekend.

According to CNN, the forecast for the North American box office had been $130 million. Now, the film is estimated to have gathered a cool $153m from that market instead, making it the highest grossing film of 2019 so far in only three days.

This gives Captain Marvel one of the top North American opening weekends in the MCU, and the sixth largest worldwide debut ever.

Everrrrrrr.

Avengers: Infinity War still holds the number one spot.

As the real reviews for the latest Marvel installment roll in, its Rotten Tomatoes score is slowly going up from being unnecessarily bombed by the angry babies, and the critic score sits at a solidly fresh 80%.

In case you missed it, most of the anti-Captain Marvel trolling started after star Brie Larson dared to ask for more women, and specifically women of color, for her press tour, which white men across the internet took as a direct attack on them, naturally.

“After speaking with [journalist Keah Brown], the film critic Valerie Complex, and a few other women of color, it sounded like across the board they weren’t getting the same opportunities as other,” Larson said in an interview.

“[The role of Captain Marvel] comes with all these privileges and powers that make me feel uncomfortable because I don’t really need them. But any uncomfortableness I feel is balanced by the knowledge that it gives me the ability to advocate for myself and others.”

Terrible, just terrible. How dare she.

The mob outrage against her stance on inclusion hasn’t fazed Larson, and certainly didn’t faze moviegoers this weekend.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to see Captain Marvel yet, what are you doing? Get out there! Go see it!

PS: Carol and Maria are totally definitely gay for each other.