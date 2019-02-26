Sexist Fanboys Are Review Bombing Captain Marvel on Rotten Tomatoes

Despite Captain Marvel being one of the most anticipated titles in the history of the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, sexist trolls who get triggered from the idea of a woman leading a superhero movie have decided to take it upon themselves to leave nasty reviews of the film (that isn't even out yet) on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, so many trolls left so many bad, early reviews of the upcoming Marvel flick on Rotten Tomatoes, the film ratings aggregator had to make a change to its system, barring users from leaving written comments or reviews on a film until after it has been released in theaters.

While news like this is quite infuriating, at the end of the day, the joke is on the fanboys. Press sentiments from early screenings of Captain Marvel have been glowing, and the film (the first woman-led title in the 10 year, 21-movie history of Marvel Studios) is set to make as much as $150 million at the box office on its opening weekend. Captain Marvel has even already passed all MCU titles (besides Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther) and recent DC properties Wonder Woman and Aquaman in advance ticket sales, according to Forbes.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8! Watch the trailer for it in the video below!