Raunchy High School Buddy Comedy BOOKSMART Lets Queer Women Shine

Move over Superbad, we've got a new high school buddy comedy to obsess over—and it features an awesome queer character!

In Annapurna's upcoming BOOKSMART, Molly and Amy academically dominated high school, but as they're about to head off to college, they realize that "they should have worked less and played more," reads the film description. "Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram 4 years of fun into 1 night."

In the trailer, Amy (Kaitlyn Denver) crushes on a girl across the courtyard during lunch period and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) encourages her to go talk to her one last time before they graduate.

"Do you know how many girls are gonna be swimming in your vagina next year?" Molly asks Amy. "Every time I come to visit you, you're going to be scissoring a different girl."

Amy starts, "Dude, scissoring is not a thing."

"Don't knock it until you try it."

Olivia Wilde's directorial debut also stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Wiliams, and Noah Galvin.

Watch the trailer for BOOKSMART in the video below.