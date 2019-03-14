New Avengers: Endgame Trailer: Is Kate Bishop Joining the MCU?

The new trailer for Avengers: Endgame is here and we’re already pulling every inch of it apart for clues about the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the internet seems most interested in one clue in particular.

There’s one shot early on of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) appearing to train a young girl with a bow and arrow.

…could this be Kate Bishop?

THEY REALLY WENT THERE AND INTRODUCED KATE BISHOP #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/diBYGF94GQ — (@itsjustanx) March 14, 2019

Man I thought Clint was teaching his daughter but they didn’t show her face, what if it’s Kate Bishop???? — Eric (@MrBolty) March 14, 2019

Don't think for a second that I didn't lose my shit over the shot of Clint teaching the young girl to shoot a bow. There's a 99% chance it's a flashback to his daughter, but the Kate Bishop implications are too great to ignore. — Chad Eagin (@cheagin) March 14, 2019

Fine, tease Kate Bishop like this, ruin my life. pic.twitter.com/dBneusRH1H — Rachael Krishna (@RachaelKrishna) March 14, 2019

In the comics, Kate is an iteration of Hawkeye that comes up after Barton, and is even trained by him.

She’s a member of the Young Avengers, and fans are now wondering if that IS Kate he’s training, if it means we’re getting a Young Avengers movie (or TV series) in the near future.

summoning circle, hope this works









well-made

young avengers

tv series



— suzanna loves wade (@heypeteypie) March 6, 2019

please just give me sassy kate bishop telling her stepdad clint barton that he is a giant dumpster fire & he’s like “well shit katie you don’t have to put it into WORDS” & then they move to bed-stuy & get a dog & kate starts dating america chavez & they start the young avengers — Anna (@annadelphia) March 14, 2019

they introduced kate bishop in the endgame trailer... am i finally getting the young avengers content i deserve — taylor (@retrozoned) March 14, 2019

And while Kate identifies (so far) as straight in the comics, fans do not hesitate to ship her with fellow Young Avenger America Chavez. Could this also ultimately become part of the LGBTQ rep we've been promised for the MCU?

STRAIGHTS: Fuck yeah Avengers: Endgame trailer!

QUEERS: IS THAT OUR KWEEN, KATE BISHOP?!?!? Young Avengers confirmed!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2Zvnegun8W — Give Carly Rae Jepsen Pokémon Sword (@Neil_McNeil) March 14, 2019

GIVE ME AMERIKATE, MARVEL — heather, further, faster (@HeatherBlakely) March 14, 2019

WE, THE GAYS, NEED KATE BISHOP. — gayneto (@nctamagyar) March 14, 2019

Clints daughter being mcu kate bishop. I need the gay avengers after this #AvengersEndgame #youngavengers — Kat (@zimniy_soldat_) March 14, 2019

Kevin Feige has previously discussed the likelihood of adding more Young Avengers to the TV ‘verse, but little has been said about their role in the films — though Ant Man’s daughter has been introduced as Cassie, a pre-teen who eventually takes on the role of Stature.

Anyway, watch the trailer and let us know what you think — is Kate Bishop headed to the MCU?