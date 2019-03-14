#Movies

New Avengers: Endgame Trailer: Is Kate Bishop Joining the MCU?

avengers.jpg

Are we finally meeting the Young Avengers?

Rachel Kiley
By Rachel Kiley
March 14 2019 10:59 AM EDT

The new trailer for Avengers: Endgame is here and we’re already pulling every inch of it apart for clues about the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the internet seems most interested in one clue in particular.

There’s one shot early on of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) appearing to train a young girl with a bow and arrow.

…could this be Kate Bishop?

In the comics, Kate is an iteration of Hawkeye that comes up after Barton, and is even trained by him.

She’s a member of the Young Avengers, and fans are now wondering if that IS Kate he’s training, if it means we’re getting a Young Avengers movie (or TV series) in the near future.

And while Kate identifies (so far) as straight in the comics, fans do not hesitate to ship her with fellow Young Avenger America Chavez. Could this also ultimately become part of the LGBTQ rep we've been promised for the MCU?

Kevin Feige has previously discussed the likelihood of adding more Young Avengers to the TV ‘verse, but little has been said about their role in the films — though Ant Man’s daughter has been introduced as Cassie, a pre-teen who eventually takes on the role of Stature.

Anyway, watch the trailer and let us know what you think — is Kate Bishop headed to the MCU?

Tags: #Movies, #Geek, #Entertainment, #Comics, #Women

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

Latest News