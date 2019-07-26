Dear Hollywood, Put Stephanie Beatriz in Your Lesbian Viking Movie

Catherine Hardwicke is directing a movie about lesbian vikings, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star definitely wants to be in it.

While a lot of other media has come a long way when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, the box-office sci-fi/fantasy/superhero genre still needs a lot of catching up to do when it comes to showcasing explicitly queer characters on-screen. And it looks like director Catherine Hardwicke is trying to help in any way she can.

According to a report by IndieWire, the Twilight director has just signed on to direct an upcoming live-action adaptation of lesbian viking comic series Heathen. (Yes, you read that right. Lesbian. Vikings.)The project, based on the Vault Comics series of the same name, is still in the very early stages, but with a concept as cool and badass as lesbian vikings, we can't help but ponder: who the heck would even star in such a film? Well, we've got someone in mind...

As soon as it was announced, bisexual Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and one of our fave actresses Stephanie Beatriz took to Twitter to express her interest in a role for the film.

HELLO I WOULD MAKE A GREAT LESBIAN VIKING https://t.co/l6ArBqEvla — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) July 25, 2019

As expected, fans were more than happy with the idea of one of their faves playing a badass queer viking.

I SUDDENLY NEED THIS IN MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/ECzXCNT5Lp — smol bi (@fiveBIfive20) July 25, 2019

this is everything i need

- sincerely, a lesbian viking — MikaLeo (@creativitea93) July 25, 2019

Details on Heathen are still pretty scarce, but we absolutely can't wait to learn more in the near future!