15 LGBTQ+ Movies You Probably Haven't Seen

Popular, critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ movies are great and all, but the world of queer cinema has way more to offer viewers than just Call Me by Your Name and Carol.
Here are some underrecognized films you probably haven't watched yet (but definitely should)!
Olivia chronicles the tragic woes of erotic pedagogy as seen through the eyes of sixteen-year-old Olivia and her beloved headmistress Mademoiselle Julie. Adapted from a novel by Dorothy Bussy, the film is considered a landmark in lesbian representation, inspiring namesake record labels and lesbian cruise lines.
If you’re into 16th century aesthetics, poetry, and British history, then Orlando is the film for you. Blessed with eternal life by Queen Elizabeth I, nobleman Orlando transcends our perceived limitations of time, space, and gender to live as fulfilling a life as any one of us could imagine.
This rare gem of a film follows Manuela von Meinhardis (Romy Schneider) as she navigates the first sparks of adolescent love in a boarding school setting. With her heart-eyes dead set on her teacher Fraulein von Bernburg (Lilli Palmer), Manuela makes romantic overtures with not-so-desirable consequences.
P.S. This is a remake of a 1931 film that's now hailed as the first "pro-lesbian" film ever made. But don’t overlook it—the performances and cinematography are superb!
If you haven’t seen The Hunger, you’re doing queer cinema all wrong. First of all, David Bowie plays a very sexy vampire and that alone should be enough to entice some viewers. If that’s not your thing, not to worry—Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon play equally sexy vampires who love (and fight) to the death for everlasting life.
Brace yourself for a whirlwind of romance, heartache, and early 20th century fashion in Portrait of a Marriage. The always admirable Janet McTeer sinks her teeth into the role of real-life Vita Sackville-West who defied social norms of the time by stealing away from her gay husband to be with her childhood friend and true love, Violet Keppel.
This very moving film follows a family as they move into a new neighborhood with their 10-year-old tomboy Laure. Upon meeting the other neighborhood kids, Laure introduces herself as Mikael, much to the chagrin of her parents. What ensues is a journey of self-discovery that touches the audience to the very core.
In this 1996 film, Helen Mirren plays Chase, an ailing wife and mother entrapped by the social expectations of her stuffy friends on Martha’s Vineyard. When her husband hires a mother’s helper named Elisabeth (Kyra Sedgwick) to keep the kids in line while he’s away, the middle-aged Chase falls hard and fast.
This generational dramedy centers around teenaged Ray (Elle Fanning) who’s finally gotten the go-ahead to transition from female to male. With support from mom (Naomi Watts) and grandma (Susan Sarandon), Ray’s got all he needs to live the life he’s meant to, except one thing: legal consent from his biological dad.
In Vier Minuten, an elderly piano teacher with a stiff upper lip takes a young convict under her wing and trains her for classical competition. As the two try to push their differences aside, a strange attraction develops and they begin to understand that maybe they’re not so different after all.
This is a really rare film that’s hard to find but incredible to watch. So, if you can get your hands on it, do yourself a favor and dedicate some time to it!