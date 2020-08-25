Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Fall in Love in First Ammonite Trailer

Another queer romance from director Francis Lee for us to be obsessed with!? The gays keep winning!

If you're a cinephile who loves period pieces AND queer romance, then today is your lucky day! The first trailer for Neon's latest drama Ammonite was just released, and in it, Oscar-winning acting legend Kate Winslet and Oscar nominee (and our Lady Bird/Little Women fave) Saoirse Ronan play two women falling in love and digging up fossils together in the 19th century!

"1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever," reads the official description of the film in the movie's trailer.

Though it was supposed to play at both the Cannes and Telluride film festivals earlier this year, due to the global pandemic putting everything at a standstill, the film will now be debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, reports Variety.

Considering how much we love Ammonite director Francis Lee's other work, especially the queer, 2017 romantic drama God's Own Country, it's safe to say we're really looking forward to seeing Saoirse and Kate's budding romance unfold on screen! The gays have won again!

An official release date for Ammonite will be announced soon. Watch the official trailer in the video below.