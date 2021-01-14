Queer Women Rule the Frontier in The World to Come Trailer

If you're in the mood for another queer AF period film, then look no further! The trailer for Bleecker Street's upcoming title The World to Come just dropped earlier today, and from the looks of it, the film will have us ready to saddle up for a whirlwind romance on the frontier!

Starring Katherine Waterson and Pieces of a Woman star Vanessa Kirby, The World to Come is a "powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast" that tells the story of "Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other." According to the movie's official description, "a grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott), when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other's lives they never knew existed. Directed by Mona Fastvold and scripted by Jim Shepard and Ron Hansen, The World to Come explores how isolation is overcome by the intensity of human connection."

Two queer women falling in love and overcoming the odds on the cold, harsh American terrain? You've got us hooked from the first second!

The World to Come hits theaters on February 12 and will be available digitally on March 2!