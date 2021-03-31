The Trailer for Twitter's Wild, Epic Stripper Saga Zola Is Finally Here

A24 has another hit on their hands with the film adaption of one of the craziest, most viral Twitter threads to ever hit the internet.

The first official trailer for A24's highly-anticipated film Zola was finally released today and, as expected, it looks just as wild, epic, and thrilling as the IRL Twitter thread it was based on.

Starring Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Boogie star Taylour Paige as Aziah "Zola" King and Mad Max: Fury Road alum Riley Keough as her unpredictable frenemy Jessica, Zola tells the story of two dancers as they take an unforgettable road trip to Florida to make some extra cash working in strip clubs. If you followed the 148-tweet Twitter thread written by the real-life Wells when it originally went viral back in 2015, then you know things quickly went south during Zola and Jessica's trip, and all the twists and turns in the story are something we can't wait to see play out on the big screen!

As if it couldn't get any better, Zola is also LGBTQ-inclusive, with Euphoria's Colman Domingo and Drag Race judge and reality star Ts Madison in co-starring roles!

Watch the official trailer for Zola, which hits theaters this summer, below!