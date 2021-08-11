Scroll To Top
Hulu's Queer Teen Romance Casts Rowan Blanchard & Auli’i Cravalho

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho

This just went to the top of our must-watch list.

By Rachel Shatto
August 11 2021 3:35 PM EDT

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho are set to star in an upcoming, as of yet untitled queer teen love story for Hulu. Best of all, both actors are queer themselves. 

Variety reports that Blanchard (who identifies as queer) stars as Paige, an aspiring artist who’s forced to join the track team, which is captained by her long-time crush. However, she finds herself falling for someone else — AJ, played by Auli’i Cravalho (who’s openly bisexual) — and, in the process, discovers what real love feels like. 

The film was written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham and is being produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph’s Animal Pictures.

Blanchard is currently starring on TNT’s Snowpiercer, following her breakout roles on The Goldbergs and Girl Meets World. Cravalho first made a name for herself in Hollywood after being discovered at 14 and cast in the lead of Disney’s Moana

Fans of both Blanchard and Cravalho took to social media to celebrate the announcement. 

