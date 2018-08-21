#Music

Hayley Kiyoko Tearfully Dedicates Her 1st VMA to Queer Women of Color

hayley-kiyoko-push-artist-vma-award.jpg

20GAYTEEN is in full effect!!

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
August 21 2018 1:56 PM EDT
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook

Lesbian Jesus (aka pop star Hayley Kiyoko) won the MTV VMAs Push Artist of the Year last night and her reaction is absolutely adorable. 

"I'm so happy!" screamed Kiyoko. "You're going to make me cry and I haven't even met the famous people yet!"

Shocked and emotional, Kiyoko tearfully accepted the fan-voted award and launched into an impromptu speech. "This validates any queer woman of color that you can follow my dreams. I love my fans. My fans gave this to us. We did it! 20GAYTEEN!!"

Kiyoko was also nominated for the Best New Artist VMA but lost to Cardi B later in the night. Regardless, she was hyped just to be a part of the amazing night and performed her hit single "Curious" on the main stage. 

Congrats Hayley!!

Tags: #Music, #Entertainment, #Women, #Lesbian, #Activism

Must-Watch New Series

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()
 

Latest News