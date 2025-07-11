Captain America & Winter Soldier get buck naked in this Marvel parody & TikTok is shook

Captain America and Bucky Barnes have inspired countless gay fanfics for a reason, but while Marvel never had the guts to go there, a new parody play is gayer, campier, and more naked than we ever could have hoped for.
MARVELous The Show is a risqué Marvel parody that has been going viral on TikTok because of the scandalous Stucky scenes (the ship name for Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, AKA Captain America and the Winter Soldier).
The stage production has hilarious parodies of everyone from Deadpool to Black Widow, but it’s the gay romance between Bucky and Cap — and their lack of clothing — that has the show going viral.
All 6 minutes of our Stucky scene from Marvelous The Show is available to watch right now on our Patreon!
If you ever wanted to see the “Time of Your Life” dance from Dirty Dancing but with Captain America lifting a naked Bucky Barnes into the air, then you are in luck because that’s just one of the sexy, gay, and hilarious things that happen in MARVELous.
While dancing nude to the iconic song, only their shields are covering the goods — though don’t worry, their butts are on full display!
“We’re just so naked. I don’t think about how naked we are until I saw me pull my pants down,” said Michael Boyle, who stars as Captain America, in a TikTok video where he and Bucky actor Jacob McPherson are watching a scene from the play that looks a lot more like Magic Mike than anything Marvel ever produced.
“You see more than just the butt. More than intended,” Boyle teases.
Their full reaction video and the entire 6 minute scene are available to watch right now on Patreon.
The comment section is predictably full of fans going feral for the Stucky action and hoping that the actual Marvel stars see this one day. "I need Chris and Sebastian to see this," someone commented.
"This FYP was built BRICK BY BRICK MAN," one person wrote, while someone else posted, "How has booktok/AO3tok not discovered this yet??"
"I'm just sitting here thinking about how in the first clip it's just dangling there... like it's just there making eye contact with him," another fan wrote.
While the Australian show hasn’t hit the U.S. yet, they’re releasing the entire play, one scene at a time, on their Patreon, and the Stucky scene is already ready and waiting for your greedy eyeballs.