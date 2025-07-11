50th anniversary LGBTQ+ pride parade and celebration, Baltimore, Maryland, June 2025 Courtesy Caver Imaging/Tonya Caver This year, the city of Baltimore celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first Pride parade with a huge celebration that proved why it’s called Charm City. Earlier this month, Baltimore Pride celebrated the contributions of sexual and gender minorities with a Pride parade that brought 150,000 people to the city. Hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland, the week-long celebration featured a parade, performances, and countless Pride parties. This year’s theme, “50 Shades of Pride” honors five decades of resistance, queer joy, advocacy, and liberation. “We said the best way to honor that [legacy] is to ensure that we highlight 50 Shades of Pride, to let folks come up in any way that they see is necessary,” said Tramour Wilson , Chief Director of Special Projects for the Pride Center of Maryland. Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, DJ CO, and gospel legend Kelly Price headlined Baltimore’s Pride in the Park, while rapper Lola Brooke was the star of the Block Party, and Drag Race’s Lexi Love was featured at the closing party. Keep scrolling to see the protest signs, drag queens, and rainbow outfits that made Baltimore Pride so rich this year! All photos courtesy of Tonya Caver of @caverimaging.

