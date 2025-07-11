Mountaintop Pride at Scribner's Catskills Lodge, Hunter, NY, June 2025
Moriah Wolfe for Scribner's Lodge
Sometimes Pride is wild, and sometimes it’s wholesome!
Pride celebrations across the country were filled with ostentatious parades, powerful protests, scantily clad leather daddies, gorgeous drag queens, and Dykes on Bikes, but in the Catskills, Pride Month was little more mellow, but no less meaningful.
Mountaintop Pride at Scribner’s Catskills Lodge started with happy hour at the Deer Mountain Inn, before there was a tattoo pop-up, a bouquet making class, a garden BBQ, a screening of the film Casa Susanna, and a Mama’s Boy Burger’s hosted disco to close out the weekend.
Surrounded by lush trees and picturesque mountains, the queer community came from far and wide to celebrate Pride together, support local businesses, and enjoy the great outdoors.
Keep scrolling to see what Pride Month in the mountains looks like!
Mountaintop Pride at Scribner's Catskills Lodge, Hunter, NY, June 2025
Moriah Wolfe for Scribner's Lodge
