Lauren Jauregui Teases New Music at Billboard's Women in Music Awards

Fifth Harmony's breakout bisexual star Lauren Jauregui left us with high "Expectations" after dropping a pair of seductive solo singles in late 2018 and early 2019. But where is the new music?

We caught up with Jauregui on the Billboard Women in Music Awards pink carpet, where she tells her fans that music is finally coming at the "Top of next year. You guys will be fed properly."

"I promise you I'm giving you a lot next year," she told PRIDE. "You'll be sick of me. You'll be like bitch stop. Enough. We're good. Let us relax.

It's an understatement to say we can't wait for what Jauregui is cooking up next.

