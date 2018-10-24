Bisexual Goddess Lauren Jauregui Drops Seductive First Solo Single

The ex-Fifth Harmony member's upcoming album will feature songs about men and women!

Lauren Jauregui is the latest of the Fifth Harmony girls to launch her solo career with her first newest single, "Expectations."

The sultry song and video juxtapose two Jaureguis, representing the dark and light, whose collision meets disastrous consequences.

Jauregui, who came out as bisexual in 2016, is excited to share her unaccompanied voice. On the 22-year-old's upcoming debut album, there will be many personal songs about her experiences with men and women, including a "fiery track about girl-on-girl love," reports Nylon.

Normani, another Fifth Harmony alum, also dropped two fire collaborations with Calvin Harris this week.

Watch "Expectations" below!