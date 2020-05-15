JoJo: 'I Don't Know Who I Would Be' Without My Gay Fans

The "Leave (Get Out)" songstress is grown and sexy on her new album, good to know.

As a part of our ongoing #Pride365 video series, PRIDE sat down (via Zoom) with the one and only JoJo for a deep dive into her life and new album!

You might remember her from hit songs "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little Too Late," but Jojo is all grown and sexy now! Her new album, good to know, just came out earlier this month and it is a slick and sensual R&B kiss-off to an ex that explores past mistakes, sex, self-love, and learning to move forward.

PRIDE editors and JoJo superfans Taylor Henderson and Raffy Ermac talked to the songstress about growing up and moving on, being a "nasty girl" in her latest steamy single "Comeback," her dream R&B collaboration with Ariana Grande, Kehlani, SZA, and Megan Thee Stallion, and even about her relationship with her gay fans.

"I love my gay fans," she begins. "My allyship with the gay community has given me a lot of inspiration over the years."

The 29-year-old explains that it was her "gay fans who have really shown up for me time and time again, especially the ones who have grown up with me and really encouraged me from what felt like from a really genuine place."

She continued:

"Being able to have that longstanding relationship, I don't know who I would be without the gay people in my daily life and are a part of my life. I really don't know who I would be. They taught me how to be myself. Just the courage that it takes sometimes to be yourself in whatever small town or whatever situation you're in has given me the push to be more of myself." "I don't know who I would be without you."

Watch the full interview below and make sure to check out JoJo's new album, good to know!

