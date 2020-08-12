Are You Ready for a Selena Gomez & BLACKPINK Collab?

Blinks rejoice! Just a month after their smash hit single "How You Like That" took the world by storm, the K-pop girl group has announced their next single will feature the one and only Selena Gomez!

"So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" the songstress tweeted.

Fans have been speculating on who would join BLACKPINK on their next single since YG Entertainment began teasing it last week. We have no details about what the song will sound like, if we're getting a music video, or even the title, but fans are already freaking out!