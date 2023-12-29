14 Steamy Photos From Fetish Gras San Diego 2023

Courtesy Joshua Simmons/Mr. City Entertainment
Mr. City Entertainment will throw its third annual Fetish Gras party Febuary 9-11. The fantasy weekend will be hosted by The Rail and Rich’s and each night's party will explore different forms of fetishes around the historic Hillcrest Community with themes dedicated to the leather fetish community.
First up is Kink Street on Friday night at The Rail, where this seedy alley turns into an event ideal for cruisers. February 9 will see Kink Street light up at The Rail. "Those in attendance can also expect fetish demonstrations by Alpha Rob of Detoxxx Leather and company, shadow box kink performances, immersive set design, alongside go-gos dancing," a news release said.
The Revolution Decadance circuit party at The Rail will take place the following evening. DJ Arno Diem will provide the music. That party is presented by Alberto Bernal of Revolution Party.
"The weekend closes out with the Krewez Tea Dance at Rich’s, where a little bit of Bourbon Street magic comes to Hillcrest’s premier club, and attendees can expect leather and fetish vendors, street performers, stilt walker, a show performance from San Diego's Dom Queen Scarlett of Scarlett Fever, and Saxophonist Nightshade Navarro. This event is headlined DJ Shane Marcus who has played at multiple Festivals including, Cherry Festival, Rumors Festival, and World Pride NYC," the organizers said.
The weekend is inspired by others like Dore Alley and Folsom Street Fair and hopes to bring open-minded people together on the West Coast.
“We want you to feel as if you have been transported to a new experience,” said Joshua Simmons, owner and operator of Mr. City Entertainment. “One of my biggest reasons for bringing Mardi Gras and fetish together was to create something that stood out within our community where we can parade our kinks and own who we are without any judgment.”
Partners for the weekend are Pecs, San Diego Eagle, Humanity!, The Merrow, and Awol. Promoters include Swap Meet, Scarlett Santamaria of Scarlett Fever, the A Love Letter to Leather fundraiser for the San Diego Bootblack Contest, and Detoxxx Leather.
Learn more and buy tickets at mrcityentertainment.com.
In the meantime, here are 14 photos for you to see what the weekend is all about. All images are courtesy Joshua Simmons/Mr. City Entertainment.
