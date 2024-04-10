Here's everything you can expect at Miami Beach Pride

This is fighting for gay rights!

Miami Beach Pride is pulling out all the stops for their 16th year. With LGBTQ+ rights being a hot button topic as the upcoming election looms, it's more vital now than ever to show our Pride.

Josh McBride and Alicia Quarles are serving as the media ambassadors for this year's festivities and have a sneak peek as to what people can expect in south Florida.

"I think it was important to show leadership. We're at a really challenging time in our society. There's a lot of folks who are not accepting of certain individuals. Pride is such a moment for so many to celebrate who we are. We wanted to show up and show out for community," McBride tells PRIDE.

Quarles is an ally to the queer family and is calling on everyone to step up and show their support when it's needed the most right now.

"So many rights are being taken away from the community, particularly in Florida. We really want to be there to use our voices to really amplify the 16th annual Pride. Bad things go down when people are just watching and are silent," Quarles says.

"I think it's going to be a weekend of fun and love. This isn't a time for discrimination. Florida is a place that can be tricky with certain laws, so we're going down there with love in our hearts," McBride adds.

With headliners and grand marshals including Billy Porter, JoJo Siwa, Lisa Rinna, Lady Camden, and more attending... Quarles encourages everyone to be unafraid and enjoy everything Pride has to offer.

"For anybody that's afraid... don't be! This is love over fear. The haters want you to sit on the sideline. Forget that. Come out to Pride! It's going to be safe [and] it's going to be such a beautiful, good time."

Miami Beach Pride takes places this weekend and you can get more information on the official website here.