Scroll To Top
Pride

Here's everything you can expect at Miami Beach Pride

Here's everything you can expect at Miami Beach Pride

Miami Beach Pride​
Miami Beach Pride

Heading into its 16th year, south Floridians are showing Pride at a time it's needed most.

rickycornish

This is fighting for gay rights!

Miami Beach Pride is pulling out all the stops for their 16th year. With LGBTQ+ rights being a hot button topic as the upcoming election looms, it's more vital now than ever to show our Pride.

Josh McBride and Alicia Quarles are serving as the media ambassadors for this year's festivities and have a sneak peek as to what people can expect in south Florida.

"I think it was important to show leadership. We're at a really challenging time in our society. There's a lot of folks who are not accepting of certain individuals. Pride is such a moment for so many to celebrate who we are. We wanted to show up and show out for community," McBride tells PRIDE.

Quarles is an ally to the queer family and is calling on everyone to step up and show their support when it's needed the most right now.

"So many rights are being taken away from the community, particularly in Florida. We really want to be there to use our voices to really amplify the 16th annual Pride. Bad things go down when people are just watching and are silent," Quarles says.

"I think it's going to be a weekend of fun and love. This isn't a time for discrimination. Florida is a place that can be tricky with certain laws, so we're going down there with love in our hearts," McBride adds.

With headliners and grand marshals including Billy Porter, JoJo Siwa, Lisa Rinna, Lady Camden, and more attending... Quarles encourages everyone to be unafraid and enjoy everything Pride has to offer.

"For anybody that's afraid... don't be! This is love over fear. The haters want you to sit on the sideline. Forget that. Come out to Pride! It's going to be safe [and] it's going to be such a beautiful, good time."

Miami Beach Pride takes places this weekend and you can get more information on the official website here.

From Your Site Articles
PrideVideoViralDragQueensInterviewsEntertainment
billy porterjojo siwalady camdenmiamipride monthvisibilityentertainmentfloridainterviewspoliticsrepresentationrepublicansvideopride
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio