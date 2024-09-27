50 adorable vintage photos of gay couples

We've Always Been Here...
... and we aren't going anywhere.
As long as photos have existed, so have queer men who want to capture their love — and yes, sometimes their physique, because Instagram it turns out did not invent the thirst trap — and we love to see it.
Scroll down to travel back through time and see the many, many vintage gay couples and the legacy of love and romance they left behind in these photos.
