Lawrence Chaney spills the tea on the Grindr hookup that led to her current relationship

Fans will also get to see the adorable couple together on RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked!

rickycornish

Grindr isn't just for casual hookups after all!

Lawrence Chaney's career has skyrocketed since her win on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. The star has traveled the world, joined the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, and even starred on season one of Slaycation.

Despite her busy schedule, the fan-favorite queen has found time for a long distance relationship. While headlining in Sin City, the star met her now-boyfriend Tyrone during her free time on Grindr. Tyrone lives in Colombia and Chaney travels the majority of the year.

"It's the story of Cinderella... but gay! I had such a bad encounter on Grindr the night before. I had this guy over and it went so badly. It was crazy, so embarrassing. Then, I saw my now-boyfriend's profile pop up! I tapped him and it went from there," Chaney tells PRIDE.

Many people obviously think a meetup from Grindr just entails spicy sex, but Chaney and Tyrone's first encounter was actually very chill and relaxed.

"Honestly, I'd love to say it was rough and filthy and hot and steamy, but we just talked about Nicki Minaj for eight hours. We've been together since! I felt comfortable easing into it."

As RuPaul famously says, if you're not watching Untucked, you're only getting half the story. On season two of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked, Chaney introduces Tyrone to the rest of the RuGirls. Check it out in the exclusive clip below!

"When Tyrone walks in and says 'Lawrence tapped me and then tapped me,' I'm going to have to explain to my mom that I put my tap shoes on! I can't explain that to my mother."

Chaney hopes her honesty about meeting Tyrone through a hookup app encourages more people to be more open about their sex lives with their partners.

"When I do my shows, I think it's really important to talk about sex. Sex right now is something we're being demonized for in the queer community. People try and make out that drag queens are perverse and horrible... and we are, but we're not anything out of the ordinary. Everyone has sex! I hate that there's this fearmongering around sex."

RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Lawrence Chaney, check out the video at the top of the page.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

