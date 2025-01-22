Bishop reads Trump to his face at inauguration, now the internet can't stop roasting him

President Donald Trump's inauguration was always going to be a terrible day, and he didn't disappoint. Not only did he sign executive orders proclaiming that the U.S. government will now only recognize two genders and ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, but he also removed all LGBTQ+ references from the official White House website and invited every tech billionaire he could think of to attend as his guest.
But he also got read for filth by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who gave the inaugural prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral.
"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now," Budde said, directing her speech to Trump.
"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children, and Democratic and Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives."
Predictably, Trump hated being called out so publicly. Before villainizing immigrants, he said the reverend had a "nasty tone." Trump has a history of calling women "nasty," a moniker he has bestowed on at least a dozen women — including Kamala Harris, Hilary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi — since he first ran for office.
"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," the MAGA leader wrote Truth Social.
Trump may have thought he got in the last word with his post, but people across X (formerly Twitter) celebrated Budde's words and made fun of the president. From people joking that it's "shocking to fake Christians when they meet real Christians" to someone writing, "When your church calls you out for being a piece of shit," the responses are pointed and hilarious.
Keep scrolling to see the best reactions to Budde's speech!
"It's always shocking to fake Christians when they meet real Christians."
"Trump just got called out BY THE CHURCH! While having to sit and listen to it.
Republicans: We are going to use Christianity to justify our hate and authoritarian policies.
The Church: The fuck you will."
"In a world of Donald Trumps, be a Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde."
"When your church calls you out for being a piece of shit."
"'The so-called Bishop' If Trump weren't such a thin-skinned crybaby, he would ignore what the Bishop said and move on, but he can’t help himself. Our so-called president is a national embarrassment"
"Echoing the teachings of Jesus and calling out Trump's cruelty, ignorance, and bigotry to his face, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivers a sermon for the ages. Bishop Budde stared down authoritarian fascism and said 'Not today, motherfucker.'"
"bishop budde before sermon vs after sermon"
"Jesus: Feed the poor, love your neighbor.
MAGA: HOW FUCKING DARE YOU!!!"
"How dare she bring Christianity into Christianity?!"
"HAHAHA! Trump is FURIOUS after being called out by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde 'I didn’t think it was a good service… they could’ve done much better.' Trump’s fragile ego has been badly damaged!"
"Day 1: Nazi salutes
Day 2: Threatening a bishop with deportation
Pace yourself lads, you’ve got four years. At this rate you’ll be on ‘drop-kicking infants into a volcano’ by Easter."
"Donald Trump is big mad about getting reminded of what it is to be an actual Christian at the National Prayer Service today by the Bishop."
"The folks with 'Christian' in their bio sure are pissed that a Bishop asked Trump to… uphold Christian values."
"It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to fall back into his favorite White House habit—late-night rants on social media. His first target post-inauguration? The Episcopal Bishop who had the ‘audacity’ to remind him of basic Christian values like mercy and compassion."
"Oh my gosh, she asked Trump, a man who claims to be a Christian, to honor the core principles of Christianity, in a church?"
"Wow. A bishop just called out Trump and Vance to their faces at church. 'The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those whose children fear their parents will be taken away.'"
"MAGA raging that:
- a woman is a preacher in the Episcopal church
- a woman is a bishop in the Episcopal church
- a woman bishop has the "audacity" to speak truth to power to 47 and his cronies, who snickered and frowned.
What Christianity is meant to be -- a call to justice."
"To recap, the MAGA religious who all put 'Christian' in their bios are super pissed at the Bishop who called for love, compassion & mercy towards immigrants. Do I have that right?"
"yeah nothing infuriates MAGA like being confronted with actual christianity"
"24 hours into the Trump administration, and you're defending insurrectionists, defending Nazi salutes, attacking a church for asking Trump to be more like Jesus, and prices are going up. There's still 35,016 hours of the Trump administration left. Good luck morons."