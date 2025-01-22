Trans Congresswoman Sarah McBride hilariously discredits Trump's gender policy with simple science

The first two days of President Donald Trump’s second term have already been catastrophic, and he’s wasted no time igniting controversies on issues that don’t really matter rather than issues that do.

Among those was an executive order that declared only the binary male and female genders would be recognized henceforth and that those definitions are based solely on reproductive biology at conception.

While the order immediately drew fire from LGBTQ+ advocates, Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person elected as a state senator, dismantled its premise with sharp humor and undeniable science. “Well, it appears that he just declared everyone a woman from conception based on the language of the executive order,” McBride told The Independent, highlighting a glaring flaw in Trump’s rigid definitions. The order claims that a female is “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell,” while a male is “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.”

Although they tried to make that seem so simple, it actually goes much deeper than that. In fact, experts note that all human embryos start with a female developmental pathway. Yes, you read that correctly: All human embryos start with a female developmental pathway, According to the National Library of Medicine, sexual differentiation doesn’t begin until six weeks into gestation, when the SRY gene activates in embryos with an XY genotype. Before that, embryos are “phenotypically female.” Trump presented the policy during his inaugural address, framing it as a stand against “gender ideology.” The order directs federal agencies to remove policies acknowledging gender identity, blocks federal funding for gender-affirming healthcare for inmates, and bans transgender women from being housed in women’s prisons.