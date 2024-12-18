A video of people ignoring Trump while he tries to brag goes viral & has the internet cackling
Donald Trump may have just been elected president, but even people at his own golf club don’t want to listen to him, and we can’t stop laughing.
Today, Patriot Takes on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video clip of Trump walking into a crowded room at Mar-a-Lago and trying to give a speech while people walk around him and ignore everything he’s saying. This may be the first time we’ve ever related to people who would go to Trump’s gaudy golf club.
Trump, of course, is bragging about the election while sporting a bizarre mullet hairstyle and a white polo shirt with his name printed on it. “We had a great victory. It was really — we won everything,” he said before raising his fist in the air to a pathetic smattering of applause from what sounded like just a few people. Watching the MAGA leader grandstand and only have a couple of people in his own very busy resort pay any attention to him is feeding our soul in the middle of an otherwise depressing news cycle, and the internet roasting him is giving us life!
From commenters making fun of his ridiculous hair to saying that people are ignoring Trump because they don’t recognize him without a face full of bronzer to jokes about Trump needing his own name printed on his shirt in case he gets lost, the jokes are endless, and we can’t get enough.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest responses to Trump being ignored like the loser he is!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
