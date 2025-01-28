Trump isn't giving Elon Musk the West Wing office of his dreams & the internet is roasting him

Apu Gomes/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Shutterstock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have scored a position in President Donald Trump’s administration after donating $277 million to his presidential campaign, but the tech billionaire still isn’t getting a coveted spot in the White House, instead he’s being relegated to an office down the block.
Musk will be heading up Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but Newsweekreported that when Trump signed an executive order establishing DOGE as a temporary agency within the Executive Office of the President, he told the press that Musk wouldn’t get an office close to the Oval Office.
“No. He’s getting an office for about 20 people that we're hiring to make sure that these [savings] get implemented,” Trump said.
Then, on Sunday, political analyst Dominic Michael Tripi reported that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — who Trump nicknamed the “Ice Maiden" — denied Musk access to Trump and a spot in the West Wing. "Susie Wiles has reportedly limited Elon Musk's direct access to the President,” he wrote on X.
Axios also reported that Wiles wants to create a drama-free zone and doesn’t have the patience for drama queens. “I don't welcome people who want to work solo or be a star," Wiles said. "My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission.”
Now that Musk, who has been glued to the president’s side since the election, has been denied an office in the White House, the internet can’t stop trolling the tech mogul. From people joking that his office is just a Porta Potty in a back alley to people laughing that Musk will likely have to report directly to Wiles, the jokes will keep you laughing.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Elon Musk’s exile!
"Elon Musk’s new office across the street from the White House."
"Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, has refused to give Elon Musk an office in the West Wing, sticking DOGE in the Eisenhower building, which is across the road from the White House. She's also making him report to her."
"Well well well, musk got kicked out of the White House! They can’t stand him because he thinks he pulls all the strings and makes trump look weak and sick. He was refused to be granted an office in the west wing that was promised to him."
"Susie Wiles, Trump's Chief of Staff, stopped Elon Musk from establishing a permanent base in the West Wing of the White House. It's sad when you can buy a presidency, but not a seat at the table."
"Elon Musk has been booted from the White House and lost his direct access to Donald Trump!"
"bit of a nightmare weekend for poor old Elon Musk
- no office in the White House
- Trump praising Starmer
- everyone calling Teslas #SwastiCars"
"After paying $277 million to get Trump elected, guess who's been denied his 'presidential office.'"
"Well, I'd say this is a spot of #GoodNews. 'Ice maiden' Susie Wiles, trump's chief of staff, has blocked Elon Musk from having an office in the White House. He's supposedly getting an office in a nearby separate building."
"Trump signs an order creating the Department of Governmental Efficiency
Doocy: Is Elon Musk getting a West Wing office?
Trump: No."
"Lol Elon musk got kicked out of the white house and his office is now in a different building across the street"