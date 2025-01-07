Looks like Trump is annoyed that Elon has gone Stage 4 Clinger & the internet can't stop cackling

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk have been having their own little bromance for months, but it looks like there may be trouble in paradise, and the internet can’t stop roasting them and keeping their fingers crossed for a breakup.
Before he's even had the chance to step foot into the Oval Office, Trump's relationship with Musk may be on the rocks, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who says that the MAGA leader has been talking behind the tech CEOs back. It’s almost like when you put one egomaniacal man-child together with another, there isn’t enough oxygen left in the room for them both to survive.
“Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot,” Haberman said on Monday’s episode of the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, The Hill reports.
Makes you wonder if all of the memes and jokes spreading across social media saying that Trump is Musk’s lapdog and quipping that Trump is really Musk’s vice president are finally getting to the blowhard Republican. It sort of seems like one of those “you made your bed, and now you have to lie in it” situations.
Haberman reported that Musk has been staying at a cottage at Mar-a-Lago, but that may be too close for comfort for Trump. “So, he really parked himself in Trump’s face,” she said on the podcast. “But what that looks like, Kara, when Trump becomes president, I don’t know.”
The two men’s bromance seemingly began when Musk endorsed Trump and donated $227 million to his campaign fund. Since then, Musk was seen jumping like a fool at one of Trump’s rallies, Trump appointed the SpaceX owner to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the pair were seen dancing like broken animatronics at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. While their antics have given social media plenty of fodder to clown on them, we can’t wait for their friendship to implode so we can gleefully watch the fallout.
Scroll through to see the funniest reactions to Trump and Musk’s bromance imploding before our eyes!