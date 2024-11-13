Donald Trump hasn’t even taken office yet, and he’s already reshaping the government in idiotic ways.

We knew that a second Trump presidency would not only mean an uptick in new and inventive ways to strip LGBTQ+ people of their rights but also ridiculous ideas that would waste time and tax-payer dollars — we just didn’t know he’d start before he even took office!

On Tuesday, the MAGA leader announced his plan to appoint Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. Yes, like the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin Musk has invested in because apparently we’re living inside an article written by The Onion.

The new commission tasked with slashing federal inefficiency will be headed by an anti-trans bigot who to be fair has proven his efficiency skills on driving X (formerly Twitter) into the ground — in just two years the social media platform is worth 80% less than two years ago when Musk purchased the company — alongside a pharmaceutical exec who ran and lost against Trump in the Republican presidential primary. So let’s get this straight: we need not one, but two losers to run a department dedicated to efficiency? Make it make sense. The internet has not been quiet about the clown show that will be running the government under Trump. “The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person. Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on X, while other people roasted the choice by comparing Musk and Ramaswamy to Wario and Waluigi or Parks and Rec’s Tom and Jean-Ralphio’s failed business Entertainment 720.

Musk was also Trump’s biggest campaign contributor, and his company, SpaceX, has secured more than $10 billion worth of federal contracts in the last ten years. It’s almost like he bought a position that would allow him to keep bringing in those sweet federal dollars while being given the power to oversee the government agencies that police his companies — Musk’s companies are currently in the middle of 20 different investigations and lawsuits by federal agencies, the New York Times reports. So two super-rich men will be running a new department that, according to a statement from Trump, will “provide advice and guidance from outside of government” on slashing government spending but won’t be formal government employees. What could possibly go wrong?