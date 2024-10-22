30 HILARIOUS reactions to the MAGA hecklers whining over Kamala Harris ROASTING them

The Trump-loving students who heckled Kamala Harris at her rally last week are now crying to Fox News that they were unfairly treated, and now the internet is roasting them, too!
Earlier this week, Grant Beth and Luke Polaske — who both identify as Christians and are juniors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — told Fox & Friends that they attended the vice president’s rally “for the right reasons” and claim to have shouted out “Christ is king” and “Jesus is Lord” while Harris was busy giving a passionate speech about women’s right to choose.
The Democratic presidential candidate’s quick-witted response caused the crowd to cheer for her. ”Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” she said. But apparently, the poor little party crashers got their feelings hurt because her roast was better than their heckling. Sounds like a skill issue to me.
Grant claimed that an “elderly woman” pushed him, that the MAGA supporters were heckled, cursed at, and mocked, and Harris gave him an “evil smirk” when he held up his cross necklace. “In reality, we did God’s work, and we were there for the right reasons, and God is watching us in this moment,” he said, the New York Post reports. “I’m all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs, but I do believe that we were sent there by God.”
So, let me get this straight: these young men crashed a rally for Harris, shouted out Christian sayings while she was discussing abortion access and a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, and then were sad when people didn’t shake their hand and congratulate them on a job well done? Also, it’s not the flex you think it is to admit that you’re upset that an old lady pushed you.
Harris’ brilliant burn immediately went viral, inspiring hilarious responses that kept us laughing for days, and now people have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to dunk on Grant and Polaske for being whiny babies.
