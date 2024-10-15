Kamala Harris finally says the quiet part about Trump out loud and its SO SATISFYING

While Donald Trump was busy becoming more erratic by the day, Vice President Kamala Harris was finally saying what we’ve all been thinking about the MAGA leader — that he is “weak and unstable.”

On Sunday, at a Greenville, North Carolina rally, Harris called Trump out for refusing to release his medical records, turning down a 60 Minutes interview, and declining a second presidential debate.

Of course, it makes sense why Trump would run scared from all these opportunities. He’s the oldest person to ever become a presidential nominee at 78 years old, the news anchors at 60 Minutes wouldn’t lob him softball questions like FOX News doesn’t, and Harris wiped the floor with him in their first debate.

During her speech, Harris told the audience that Trump is “not being transparent with the voters” by hiding his health records. Axios even requested his medical records from the Trump campaign but was sent a nearly year-old letter from his doctor instead.

“I’ve done it. Every other presidential candidate in the modern era has done it,” Harris said. “He is unwilling to do a 60 Minutes interview, like every other major party candidate has done for more than half a century. He is unwilling to meet for a second debate.”

Then, she said the quiet part out loud, and it was glorious to watch! “It makes you wonder — why does his staff want him to hide away?” she asked. “One must question — are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?” Harris, on the other hand, released her own medical records for the public to examine, willingly participated in a 60 Minutes interview last week, and has said she’s up for more presidential debates. And this isn't the only time she's called out Trump out recently. On October 14, at a camping event in Eerie, Pennsylvania, Harris played a highlight reel of the Republican nominee, which she said illustrated that he is "unstable and unhinged, and he is out for unchecked power."