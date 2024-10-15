Scroll To Top
Politics

Kamala Harris finally says the quiet part about Trump out loud and its SO SATISFYING

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
lev radon/Shutterstock; miles.cabul/Shuttestock

Kamala Harris calling Trump “weak and unstable" is sure to brighten your day and much as it did ours!

While Donald Trump was busy becoming more erratic by the day, Vice President Kamala Harris was finally saying what we’ve all been thinking about the MAGA leader — that he is “weak and unstable.”

On Sunday, at a Greenville, North Carolina rally, Harris called Trump out for refusing to release his medical records, turning down a 60 Minutes interview, and declining a second presidential debate.

Of course, it makes sense why Trump would run scared from all these opportunities. He’s the oldest person to ever become a presidential nominee at 78 years old, the news anchors at 60 Minutes wouldn’t lob him softball questions like FOX News doesn’t, and Harris wiped the floor with him in their first debate.

During her speech, Harris told the audience that Trump is “not being transparent with the voters” by hiding his health records. Axios even requested his medical records from the Trump campaign but was sent a nearly year-old letter from his doctor instead.

“I’ve done it. Every other presidential candidate in the modern era has done it,” Harris said. “He is unwilling to do a 60 Minutes interview, like every other major party candidate has done for more than half a century. He is unwilling to meet for a second debate.”

Then, she said the quiet part out loud, and it was glorious to watch!

“It makes you wonder — why does his staff want him to hide away?” she asked. “One must question — are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?”

Harris, on the other hand, released her own medical records for the public to examine, willingly participated in a 60 Minutes interview last week, and has said she’s up for more presidential debates.

And this isn't the only time she's called out Trump out recently. On October 14, at a camping event in Eerie, Pennsylvania, Harris played a highlight reel of the Republican nominee, which she said illustrated that he is "unstable and unhinged, and he is out for unchecked power."

Whether Trump’s forcing a town hall full of people to listen to more than 30 minutes of music while he sways on stage like he’s lost in the sauce, claiming that Haitian immigrants are stealing and eating people’s pets in Ohio, or forgetting that he’s not running against Barack Obama, Trump’s disturbing antics are frequently written about but rarely called out by stating the naked truth — that he is not only racist and sexist, but also far too incompetent to be trusted with the nuclear codes.

But apparently, Harris is done beating around the bush and is now saying it like it is. We never knew how cathartic it would be to have another politician call out Trump without using euphemisms!

“So folks, for these reasons and so many more, it is time to turn the page,” Harris ended to uproarious applause and cheers from the audience.

PoliticsNews
donald trumppoliticselectionelection 2024kamala harriskamala harris rallypresidential campaignpresidential electiontrump
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

