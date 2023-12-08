Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch Kevin McCarthy Take Down His Own Party While Praising Democrats In New Viral Video

Watch Kevin McCarthy Take Down His Own Party While Praising Democrats In New Viral Video

Kevin McCarthy speaking at Oxford University
Oxford Union/YouTube

The former Speaker of the House is going down, and he's taking everybody with him!

Hell has frozen over, and pigs are flying because Republican Kevin McCarthy is going viral for praising Democrats instead of the vitriolic hate he’s usually known for.

Not only does the video clip show the newly ousted Speak of the House paying the Democratic party compliments, but he also lampooned his own party for its lack of diversity.

The video, which already has 2.5 million views on X (formerly Twitter), comes from a debate McCarthy took part in at Oxford University on October 28. McCarthy represented the opposing argument in a debate titled “This House Believes US Interventionism Has Done More Harm Than Good.”

McCarthy first made the ridiculous point that America's interventionist mindset must be successful because most of the audience speaks English as their first language. But it’s a moment later on in his speech that is currently going viral.

“When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America,” he said. “When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.”

Did we just hear the former Republican Speaker of the House call out his party for being too white? We’re so shocked we may need to go lie down.

He is right, though. You only have to take a look around the halls of Congress to see that conservatives have a diversity problem—even their sole LGBTQ+ representative, George Santos, just got canned, reports Queerty.

Don’t get too excited, though. McCarthy participated in the debate three weeks after his fellow Republicans had ousted him. He wasn't bravely speaking truth to power; he just made a slight dig when he no longer had anything to lose.

Earlier this week, McCarthy announced he is resigning from Congress at the end of the month. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that he grows a backbone and burns his party to the ground on his way out the door!

We’re not the only ones who cackled when we heard the video clip; people ran to the comment section on X to dunk on McCarthy and the Republican party. See our favorite responses below.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio