Heated Rivalry episode 3 drives gay fans wild and breaks the internet — again

The third episode of the horny gay hockey show Heated Rivalry just premiered, and the internet is already losing its mind.

After spending two episodes watching Shane and Ilya’s rivals-to-lovers storyline unfold with endless yearning and hot sex scenes, episode three catapulted viewers into Scott and Kip’s love story.

The episode explores Rachel Reid’s first novel, Game Changers. It focuses on Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) — the veteran hockey star who we met in previous episodes — falling in love with local smoothie barista Skip Grady (Robbie G.K.) and the struggles of making their relationship work while Scott is in the closet.

And because this is Heated Rivalry, fans were not only treated to the sweet intimacy and domesticity of Scott and Kip’s relationship, but hot scenes of the two men in just tight boxer briefs and steamy sex scenes.

Sadly, despite Scott and Kip not being able to get enough of each other in the book, the episode only had a couple of quick sex scenes. Fans were hoping for more, and even Arnaud told Entertainment Weekly that they filmed way more sex scenes than what ended up in the final cut of the episode.

"We shot a lot more than there is,” he said. “I don't know, maybe they're saving it for later, but we shot a lot, like two days of sex scenes. We knew we wanted it to be sweet, sometimes clumsy, joyful, and easy, and not for an audience. Just for them to have that moment."

There might not have been as many sexy moments as in the first two episodes — Shane and Ilya have insane chemistry — but we got to see Scott call Kip “gorgeous” as he strips him naked, Scott carrying Kip to the bedroom, and Kip topping Scott.

While some people might have been initially disappointed by this detour from the original storyline, most fans couldn’t get enough of how hot the stars are, how sweet the characters are together, and how sexy those bedroom scenes were — despite them being too short.

