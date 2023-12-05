Watch This Senator's God-Level Troll Using George Santos Against A Corrupt Colleague

Former Rep. George Santos may have been kicked off of Capitol Hill, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to make a fool of himself.

Now, he’s trying to make some coin by creating videos on Cameo—an app where you can pay celebrities to create videos to send to your loved ones.

In a hilarious turn of events, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) paid Santos to make a video message to troll Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is staring down the barrel of a federal investigation for an alleged bribery scheme.

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.



So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023 This seems fitting, considering the House of Representatives just gave Santos the ax on December 1 after a lengthy ethics investigation, and he's facing 23 federal indictments, including for laundering campaign funds and defrauding donors. A Bipartisan congressional investigation also discovered that Santos used campaign funds to pay for Botox, items from luxury retailer Hermes, and even OnlyFans, according to Reuters. “Hey Bobby!” Santos cheerfully said in the video, as reported by LGBTQ Nation. “Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make ’em put up or shut up!” Before being canned last week, Santos told the press that his colleagues should “put up or shut up” when it came to kicking him to the curb. Unlucky for him, the House listened, and now the man whose 11-month-long term will only be remembered for the outrageous lies he told has been expelled. So sad. “You stand your ground, sir! Don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there,” Santos continued. “Stay strong, Merry Christmas!” Because Fetterman clearly knows the only way we’re getting through the rest of 2023 is by laughing at idiots, he posted the Cameo video on X (formerly Twitter) with the message, “I thought my ethically-challenged colleague [Sen. Menendez] could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.” This isn't the only time Santos made a buck making a Cameo for another politician because he's nothing if not a shill. Out Nebraska Sen. Megan Hunt—the mother of a trans child—was gifted a video by a friend after she made headlines for filibustering every bill this year to stop the state from passing a ban on gender-affirming care. We love to see it!