The investigation into THAT gay staffer's leaked video has been closed by Capitol police

The U.S. Capitol police have closed their investigation into the leaked sex tape filmed inside a Senate hearing room, saying that while it may be a "violation of congressional policy," they found "no evidence that a crime was committed."

In December, the story went viral after Tucker Carlson's right-wing news site, The Daily Caller, published portions of a video that allegedly showed a 24-year-old Senate staffer having sex with another man on the dais in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

"For now, we are closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding a sex video that was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13," Capitol Police said in a statement, according to CBS News.

"After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed," the statement added.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Maryland Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin's office released a statement, naming the aide who was allegedly one of the men in the sex tape, saying that he no longer works for the Senator.

"Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate," a spokesperson said, according to The Advocate. "We will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

The Senate hearing rooms are usually reserved for hosting hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the staffer, who has declined to speak with Capitol police, "access to the room."

"The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met. The congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light," the statement continued.

The leaked video sparked controversy online, with conservatives sliding into homophobic attacks, decrying the unprofessional behavior and sexual deviancy displayed in the video, while others have pointed out the hypocrisy in the outrage from conservatives, considering the frequency with which Republican sex scandals come to light, The Advocate reported.

In response to the allegations against him, Maese-Czeropski posted a statement on LinkedIn, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters